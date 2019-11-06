New jobs, new faces
North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) has announced the addition of 10 new employees.
Andrew Robinett joins as a teacher of students with visual impairments and a certified orientation and mobility specialist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Linguistics and a masters’ degree in curriculum and instruction of students with visual impairments.
Ryan Stieve joins as a teacher of the visually impaired/orientation and mobility specialist. A native of Florida, he holds a bachelor's degree in visual disabilities.
Carissa Haug is the new regional science coordinator. Haug holds a master's degree in curriculum and instruction. She was a classroom teacher for the past 11 years.
Shana Anders has joined as a physical therapist. She holds a doctorate in physical therapy, and previously worked in the Eastmont School District and in outpatient clinic settings.
Josie Komorowski joins as the new early learning coordinator. She holds a masters’ degree and worked as a classroom teacher on the East Coast before moving to Washington state six years ago.
Libby McLaughlin has been added as a speech language pathologist. She holds a master's degree in speech and language pathology and brings 10 years of experience.
Anna Troutman joins the team as a board-certified behavior analyst. She holds a masters’ degree and earned a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) certificate. She is also a national board-certified teacher.
Blaine Pellegrini has joined the NCESD as a NetServ Support Technician for the Soap Lake and Waterville school districts. Blaine first joined the NCESD as an intern before transitioning to his new position. He is a network administration graduate of Wenatchee Valley College and
Tami McBride joins as a career connected learning specialist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in family consumer studies from Central Washington University. She previously worked for Wenatchee Learns Connect and served as a school-to-work liaison.
Dennis Conger has been added to the NCESD team as the career connected learning and CTE director. He holds a masters’ degree and has worked for over 20 years in teaching and administrative positions. Previously, he served as the career and technical education director for the Wenatchee School District.
Staying on Top
John L. Scott Realtor Karie Rolen, Realtor Julie Dalpay and operations manager Darlene Leenders recently attended the John L. Scott Convention in Bellevue. The convention theme was "Year 2020 and Beyond."
Congrats
Gordon D. Schuster, MA, LUTCF, RICP, recently attended the New York Life Executive Council meetings in Seattle where he was recognized and received awards for three major accomplishments: Council Lifetime Member for achieving 20 consecutive council levels, Lifetime Senior Nylic member for 20 years of service as New York Life agent and Lifetime Member of the Million Dollar Round Table.