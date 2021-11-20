Hometown Hearing has announced the addition of Audiologist Aimee Seely-Fadich to its team. She brings with her 25 years of experience including ENT Medical clinics, the V.A., and private practice and has worked with patients in all stages of life.
Congratulations
The Leavenworth/Pine Village KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. The President’s Award is presented to campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and receiving high customer service scores from camping guests. The KOA Founder’s Award is awarded to campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review. The awards were presented Nov. 16 at the Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
WATERVILLE — The installation of LocalTel wireless internet on top of a HighLine grain silo in Waterville required Martin Wachtel to venture to the top of the structure, perfect for a bird's perch, several times. The trek is accomplished through either climbing a ladder or pulling himself up…