Stemilt Growers has named Vivian Page as its new vice president of Human Capital. Page joins with 23 years at the beverage company Talking Rain and brings experience in human resource strategy and management.
She will oversee human capital functions across Stemilt’s operations.
Page was born and raised in Guatemala. She has a degree in political science from Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala and an executive leadership program certification from the University of California-Berkeley
Guild Mortgage has added Amy Smith as a loan officer. She has 27 years of experience in the banking and lending industry. Smith currently serves on the board for NCW Tech Alliance (formerly known as GWATA) and is an active ambassador for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Wenatchee Rotary Club has announced its 2021-2022 board members, officers and committee chairs.
President, Alice Meyer
President Elect, Jill Leonard
President Elect Nominee, Michelle Shermer
Secretary, Frank Clifton
Treasurer, Allan Galbraith
Board Members: Dante Gutierrez-Zamora, Jim Brink, Thomas Everly, Matthew Michelsen, Marli (Muffy) Rounds, Tom Ross, Sean Cooper, Ricardo Iniguez
Premier One Properties welcomes DeeDee Lipp and Silver Garcia as new real estate brokers. Lipp has lived in the Wenatchee Valley for the past 40 years as a local business owner and teacher. Garcia has lived in the Wenatchee Valley for more than 20 years brings years of real estate lending experience.
Congrats
Wenatchee accounting firm Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC has promoted Andrew Greenman to senior associate. He has been a CPA with the firm since 2018