Congrats
Cartoonist Dan McConnell will have an original cartoon appear in the upcoming March issue of Reader's Digest magazine which is available in February.
The John L. Scott Real Estate Awards were recently announced and the following local real estate brokers were recognized for their production in 2019:
Chairman's Circle - Tracy Franklin
President's Elite - Karie Rolen
President's Gold - Adam Franklin, Chantel Nelson
President’s - Randy Baldwin, Nicole Begin, Eric Russell
Emerald - Diana Batson, Emilia Furmanczyk
Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate has announced 2020 sales awards for its top-performing real estate brokers. The following brokers earned awards:
International Society of Excellence: Justin Skaar, Chelan
International President’s Circle: Adam Rynd, Chelan; Anita Day, Chelan; Dave Thomsen, Winthrop; Jessie Simmons, Chelan; Kathy Curtiss, Winthrop; Kathy Jo Porter, Chelan; Kim Skaar, Chelan; Perrin Cornell, Wenatchee
International Diamond Society: Betsy Loomis, Wenatchee; DeAnn Compton, Wenatchee; Debra Meehan, Chelan; JoAnna Holland, Wenatchee; Madie Warren, Chelan; Shannon Kraft, Wenatchee; Steven Ortolf, Chelan; Tana Wood, Wenatchee;
International Sterling Society: Andre Peters, Wenatchee; Annette Johnson, Wenatchee; Carol Ortolf, Chelan; Emily Gibson, Winthrop
New faces, new jobs
Washington Trust Bank has added Lincoln Denny to its East Wenatchee office as vice president. Denny brings more than a dozen years of experience serving agricultural and commercial banking clients. Denny joins Washington Trust from Wells Fargo. Previously, he was a commercial relationship manager and credit analyst for American West Bank.
Emma Watson has recently joined the team at Mike West Leavenworth Realty.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has announced new members to its mediation center’s team:
- Sydney Chestnut is the new marketing coordinator and will be providing marketing support for WVDRC as well as the state network of DRCs, Resolution Washington. Chestnut has a degree in journalism with a Certificate of Peace and Conflict Resolution and is currently working on her master's degree in international security and diplomacy.
- Rosemary Perez-Valladares is the new intake specialist and has more than 10 years of experience providing intake and scheduling for dispute resolution. She is bilingual in Spanish and English.