New jobs, new faces
The Chelan County PUD has welcomed to its senior team Shawn Smith as managing director of energy resources and Rosario Nystrom as managing director of human resources.
Smith has more than 20 years of experience with public and investor-owned utilities and start-up companies. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of California and a certificate in project management.
Nystrom joins with more than 15 years of experience in human resources and administrative management. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Washington University and an MBA from Western Governors University. She is certified by the Society for Human Resources Management and in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
