New jobs, new faces
Dalton Pulver recently joined Northwestern Mutual's Wenatchee office as a financial representative. Pulver is a graduate of Eastern Washington University and has previous experience in the financial services industry.
Congratulations
Financial representative Kayla Van Winkle has qualified for Northwestern Mutual’s prestigious Pacesetter Award. She has also passed her series 6 and 63 investment licensing requirements. Van Winkle specializes in personal, business and estate planning analysis.
