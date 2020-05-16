Congrats
Cordell, Neher & Company has announced the promotion of Joe Violette to supervisor. Violette has worked for the firm as a senior accountant for the past two years. Violette is a tax specialist who prepares business and individual taxes, with a focus on S-corp and partnership taxation. With eight years of industry experience, Violette prepares and reviews complex returns for the firm.
Five local Wenatchee-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company. The recipients include:
Brette Sangster,
- vice president, residential loan officer
Cori Bautista
- , assistant vice president, residential loan officer
Cameron Bailes
- , senior personal banker, Wenatchee branch
Monica Simmons
- , residential loan officer
Morgan Kingrey
- , vice president, Wenatchee branch manager
Okanogan Transportation & Nutrition recently received a $6,250 grant from Delta Dental of Washington and its Arcora Foundation to help provide food and essential services to families, seniors and vulnerable populations in Central, Eastern and Western Washington. The grant helps to provide food relief, meal delivery programs and other essential services.
New jobs, new faces
Becca Freimuth joined PetHub Inc. as director of marketing May 1. Freimuth is responsible for planning and executing all marketing strategies and overseeing day-to-day marketing activities to support PetHub’s mission of getting lost pets home faster through its modern pet identification tools and lost pet recovery services.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.