Washington Trust Bank has hired Jose Gonzalez as a relationship manager on the bank’s small business banking team in East Wenatchee. Gonzalez joins the bank with more than seven years of experience in the financial industry. He joins from Wells fargo where he spent the last three years as a relationship banker.
Steven Hostetter has joined Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center as program development director. Hostetter will help develop and implement programs in line with the mission of Ingalls Creek, oversee annual retreat schedules, program budgeting, promotion, volunteer and paid staff, and grow the Summer Internship Program. He has more than 30 years of experience in educational and nonprofit leadership, previously serving as president of Pacific Rim Christian University in Honolulu, Hawaii; Oak Hills Fellowship and Christian College in Bemidji, Minnesota; and Alaska Bible College in Glennallen, Alaska. Hostetter holds a bachelor’s degree in Bible and Youth Ministry from Lancaster Bible College, Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in Christian Ministry from Wheaton College, Illinois, and a Ph.D. in educational studies from Trinity International University, Illinois.
Vicky Scharlau, president and CEO of Cashmere-based 501 Consultants, has been named interim executive director of the Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation. Known as AgForestry, the nonprofit is a leadership development program for adults working within and connected to the state’s agriculture, forestry and fishing industries. She takes over for Matt Kloes, who announced in June that he was stepping down at the end of September after six years in the job.
Community contributions
Milbrandt Vineyards and Ryan Patrick Wines are donating 10% of sales of their new release, Coeur Cause Sparkling Rosé, through the end of the year to the Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Washington state. For details go to milbrandtvineyards.com.