New jobs, new faces
The North Central Educational Service District has hired Luisa Hernandez as a Family Resource Coordinator. Hernandez graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in Social Services and has experience working in both school districts and non-profit organizations. She will assist families with coordinating early intervention services for their child and other resources as identified in the Individual Family Service Plan.
Mt. Stuart Physical Therapy has added a new physical therapist, Jenna Neff-Jacques, PT, DPT, OCS. She received her undergraduate degree at University of Nevada Las Vegas, where she also was a collegiate swimmer and diver. She received her DPT (doctorate of physical therapy) from Regis University, in Denver, Colorado. She also obtained her Orthopaedic Certified Specialist qualification. She has also had advanced training in balance and vestibular disorders, post-concussion syndrome, movement assessment and addressing spinal disorders.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has named Katy Taylor as the chief operating officer of the state Department of Natural Resources. Taylor joins the DNR from Alaska Airlines where she served as director of employee engagement programs. She will lead the DNR’s operations including managing public lands, wildfire prevention, economic development and preparing for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.