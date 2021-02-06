New faces, new jobs
John L. Scott Real Estate Leavenworth recently welcomed Ed Belmudes, managing broker, to its team. Belmudes brings seven years of experience as a real estate broker.
Caleb Kossian and Cameron Balies have joined the Wenatchee office of Northwestern Mutual as financial representatives. Kossian, who has a finance degree from Northwest University, was previously a controller for a fruit packing company with offices in Wenatchee and Yakima. Bailes was previously a personal banker for seven years in Wenatchee.
AAA Washington recently added Diane Caldwell as a travel agent/Hawaiian Islands specialist at its Wenatchee store, 221 N. Mission St.
Congrats
Northwestern Mutual financial adviser David W. Parsons, CLU, ChFC, CASL, who is the managing director of the Wenatchee office, is a Qualifying Life Member of the Million Dollar Round Table for 2020. This is the 28th year Parsons has qualified for membership.
Tom Irvin, financial representative in the Wenatchee office of Northwestern Mutual, recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the company. Irvin is a graduate of Washington State University and specializes in personal planning for individuals.
