People, Places

Bianca Virgilio

New faces, new jobs

Homchick, Smith & Associates, PLLC, has announced that Bianca Virgilio has received her Enrolled Agent license.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com