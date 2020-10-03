New jobs, new faces
Peoples Bank has appointed Yaneth Preciado as a mortgage loan representative at the Wenatchee Real Estate Loan Center. Preciado has been in the financial services industry for seven years serving in numerous roles, including relationship banker and mortgage loan assistant.
Joseph Hunter has joined the North Central Accountable Community of Health as a recovery coach coordinator, a new role in the organization. The primary goal of the recovery coach coordinator is to design a Recovery Coach Network to support individuals in recovery.
PACE Engineers Inc. has added John Zeman, PE, as branch manager of the Wenatchee office. Zeman has 27 years of civil engineering experience and has led the operations and direction of several local and national architectural, engineering, construction and technology companies. He has overseen facilities, transportation, aviation, mining, ports and maritime, transit, oil and gas, and industrial business lines.
Kenneth Ruud has joined Auburn-based Summit Packaging Inc. as a new full-time regional sales representative, focused on the Eastern Washington agriculture market. Ruud, who grew up in Waterville, will serve as Summit’s market leader for current and new customers in the region. Prior to joining Summit, he worked for Italy-based Unitec Inc. as the region’s sales manager.
Summit Packaging provides packaging materials, equipment and technical service to industrial manufacturers, agricultural businesses and food processing companies across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Western Canada.
Congrats
Wenatchee-based Key Methods has been named as one of the World’s premier managed service providers and one of the top MSPs in Washington state on the 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
North Meridian Escrow Officer Aimee Tibbits has passed her Limited Practice Officer Exam on the first try for the second time in her career and was sworn in Sept. 25.