New faces, new jobs
Pacific Engineering & Design welcomes Carlos Meza to the drafting team. Meza was raised in the Moses Lake area. He brings years of technical expertise and drafting design experience.
The Douglas County Commissioners appointed Jenn Biggar as the interim appointment of Superior Court Clerk. Biggar will be filling the unexpired term of Clerk Tristan Worthen and will fill the position until the next general election. Biggar has been a Douglas County employee for five years; she brings many years of experience in the legal field as well as management and administrative expertise to the position.
Kristi McPherson has joined Banner Bank as a loan officer at the Wenatchee Loan Center. McPherson has 23 years of expertise in the region’s real estate services sector, including extensive experience in executive leadership in the title insurance industry, business development, escrow management and customer service. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and has her state Department of Licensing certificate to teach continuing education for Realtors. During her career she has also volunteered with the North Central Washington Association of Realtors, NAPMW Wenatchee Valley and Building North Central Washington.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatchee world.com.