People, places

Sierra Kellogg has been hired as assistant vice president of home loan center operations for Numerica Credit Union. She will help lead the credit union’s processing and funding teams across Wenatchee, Tri-Cities, Spokane and North Idaho. Kellogg has 10 years of experience in the financial industry, specializing in mortgage and consumer lending. She was previously a processing manager at Caliber Home Loans.
The North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) welcomes Henry Hettick of Leavenworth to the board. Hettick is a professional actor, director, set designer and is currently Theater Department chair for Wenatchee Valley College and the artistic and executive director of River’s Edge Production. Hettick was previously the artistic director of theater at both Icicle Creek Center for the Arts and Leavenworth Summer Theater.
The WVMCC board of directors is currently searching for a permanent executive director.
JBe Marketing Group has hired Danielle Johnston as digital designer and marketing coordinator. Johnston brings with her more than 10 years of digital communications and social media management experience.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Board of Trustees welcomes two new directors, Felicity Saberhagen and Wendy Flanagan.
Saberhagen works for the Chelan County PUD as a business manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on finance from Washington State University and is completing a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. Saberhagen will serve on the board’s personnel and finance committees.
Flanagan is marketing coordinator for GLP Attorneys. She was also brand marketing specialist for Ryan Patrick Wines. Flanagan is serving on the board’s communications and marketing committee.
Congrats
Papé Material Handling has been named a Deal of Distinction for 2021 by lift truck manufacturer Hyster. This award is given annually based on business practice and performance criteria. Papé Material Handling’s Wenatchee location is at 3500 Highway 97A, Wenatchee.
Lake Chelan HomeWatch has earned accredited member status from the National Home Watch Association for the ninth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the U.S. and Canada.
CHELAN — When international and interstate travel drastically decreased over a two-year period in the midst of a raging pandemic, a tucked-away region in North Central Washington once known for apples flourished: the Chelan Valley.