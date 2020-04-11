New jobs, new faces
Rory Turner has recently joined the North Cascades Bank board. Turner is as a commissioner for the Port of Chelan County and was president of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
Upper Valley MEND has announced a new Community Harvest Coordinator, Blakely Browne. Browne has a degree from the University of British Columbia.
Peoples Bank welcomes Carrisa Blair as vice president and commercial banking officer for the Wenatchee Commercial Banking Group.
Kayla Van Winkle recently completed the Northwestern Mutual’s three-week Financial Planning Academy and has joined the Wenatchee office of Northwestern Mutual. Van Winkle will specialize in personal planning for individuals and businesses.
Congrats
David W. Parsons, CLU, ChFC, CASL, managing director and financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, was recently awarded membership into the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table. This is Parsons’ 28th year of membership within MDRT.
Art Ivanenko, financial representative with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, recently received the Pacesetter Award. Ivanenko specializes in personal planning for individuals and businesses,