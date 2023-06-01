Biosports welcomed Jeremy Miller as a new physical therapist. Miller earned his bachelor's degree in clinical physiology from Central Washington University and his doctorate of physical therapy from Northern Arizona University.
Danica Ready recently joined the North Cascades Bank Board of Directors. She serves as the executive director of Methow Housing Trust, and has experience in nonprofit development and administration, conservation biology, environmental education and community development. Ready has a bachelor's degree in geology from Whitman College an a master's degree in biology from the University of Washington.
Cascade School District announced Brenda Grabski as the new business and finance director. Grabski has 20 years of experience in the high school classroom and as a career and technical education teacher. She has a master's in business administration and an accounting degree.
Congrats
Susan M. Horton, the president and CEO of Wheatland Bank, was recently named as one of the members of the FDIC's Advisory Committee. The committee shares input on bank policy and regulatory matters.
GLP Personal Injury Attorneys announced Christopher Brester as partner at the Wenatchee office. He has represented victims of personal injury for 20 years. Brester also serves on the board of directors for the Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone