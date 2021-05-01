Congrats
Edward Jones financial adviser Doug Sklar was recently invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisers.
New faces, new jobs
Biospots has added Sabrina Tomasi Lloyd, P.T.A., to the the team. Lloyd grew up in northeastern Italy and obtained a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from Verona. She moved to the states in 2014 and graduated from Whatcom Community College in 2020 with a physical therapist assistant degree.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
