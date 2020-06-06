New jobs, new faces
Monika Christensen has been elected to a two-year term as president of the Wenatchee Education Association (WenEA), succeeding outgoing president Kris Cameron. Christensen has been a teacher in the Wenatchee School District for 22 years. Other recently elected members include Secretary Leah Fox and Middle School Representative Jenaia Johnson.
Premier One Properties has welcomed Paul and Linda Bondo to its team of real estate brokers. Linda is a managing broker and Paul is a member of the Commercial Broker Association. Paul and Linda have a combined 25 years of experience in the real estate business.
Chelan County PUD Commissioner Garry Arseneault was elected to serve as secretary of Washington Public Utility Districts Association for 2020-2021. Former president, Chelan County PUD Commissioner Randy Smith will serve as past-president. Arseneault has served on the Chelan County PUD commission since 2015 and currently serves as the board’s president. Arseneault’s professional background includes 36 years in investment, banking, and municipal finance; selling his investment firm in 2013. He has been involved in business startups and retains a position as partner in a software venture. He is an active community leader, having served on the Wenatchee Rotary board, the YMCA board and as an NSP Ski Patrol volunteer.
DECCO US Post-Harvest Inc., the postharvest Division of United Phosphorus Limited, has announced the addition of Steven Reynolds to the organization as field technician. Reynolds brings more than 26 years of pome industry knowledge with him from previous positions with packers in the Wenatchee area. As a Decco field technician, he will be supporting fruit packing facilities with their postharvest needs.
Congrats
The Manson School District Board of Directors announced the 2020 Blue and White Excellence Awards winners at its April board meeting. Award recipients were high school teachers Steve Nygreen and Kate Sorenson, elementary teacher Cassie Williams and elementary classified employee Maria Zaragoza.
— Cala Flamond, World staff