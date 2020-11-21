New faces, new jobs
Peoples Bank announced the appointment of Javier Tovar as a mortgage loan representative at the Wenatchee Financial Center. Tovar brings expertise in consumer lending, mortgage lending and financial literacy.
Selina Danko and Corey Kane have joined the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center's Board of Directors.
Danko serves as the outreach specialist for Link Transit. She comes to the board with extensive experience in community involvement including volunteer management, event planning and professional writing.
Kane is an attorney for Lacy, Kane & Kube, with experience in civil litigation conflict resolution, including mediation. He has a passion for providing for the needs of the community and is looking forward to serving on the board.
Congrats
The Kanzi apple, known as “the Foodie’s Choice,” has won a series of blind taste tests and is the noted preference of chefs and bakers nationwide. The latest win came in October. Barstool Sports conducted a blind taste test of 16 apples, with Kanzi taking the top honor.
The Kanzi, a hybrid of the Gala and Braeburn apples, is the second best-selling applie in Europe. It is grown in the U.S. by a select group of Wenatchee-based CMI Orchards’ growers.