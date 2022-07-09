The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation has added Jennifer Babcock and Danielle Marchant to its board of directors, bringing the total to 23 board members. Board members serve a three-year term and are required to serve on a committee and play an active role in the organization.
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center welcomes Bridgett Barker and Jennifer Riley as the new resolution specialists with the Eviction Resolution Pilot Program. Barker and Riley will help connect tenants and landlords to resources and conflict resolution services. Barker offers her experience in administrative support and record keeping. Riley shares her skills as a certified mediator. The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has found success with the ERPP as a method for helping landlords and tenants resolve nonpayment of rent causes under RCW 59.18.660.
Congrats
Lake Chelan School District Business Manager Bo Charlton was selected to attend the Association of School Business Officials international conference in Portland, Oregon, in September. Charlton was one of the 20 winners chosen for the scholarship, which goes to those in leadership positions with less than five years of experience in school business.
