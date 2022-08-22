Community Foundation of NCW recently selected new members for the Methow Valley Fund Advisory Board. New members are Donn Linnertz, Sara Steele, Kelly Wiest and Jacob Young. The next call for new adviser positions will be in 2023. For information on the Methow Valley Fund visit, cfncw.org/methowvalleyfund.
Biosports welcomes Physical Therapist Chris Mackay to the physical therapy team. Mackay graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor’s degree of science in exercise science. He received his master’s degree in kinesiology from Boise State University and a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Wisconsin.
Michael Williamson has joined the SimplePowerIT team as a help desk solution provider. Williamson is currently in the process of obtaining his master’s of science degree in information technology management from Western Governors University. He brings more than 20 years of customer service experience.
The 30 up-and-coming community and business leaders selected for The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2022 have been busy achieving and exceeding the goals they’ve set for themselves.