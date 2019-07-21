New jobs, new faces
Brett Peterson has joined the Wenatchee office of D.A. Davidson & Co. He is part of the Riverfront Wealth Management Group, financial advisors with the company. Peterson, a Wenatchee native, previously worked with the Quantum Corporation, Blewett Brewing and the U.S. Postal Service.
Amy Ellingson, M.D., has joined Three Rivers Family Medicine Clinic in Brewster as a family practice physician effective Aug. 26. She has worked as a family physician in Chelan since 2002. Ellingson specializes in disease prevention, healthy lifestyles and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Medicine.
Congratulations
YWCA North Central Washington CEO Jenny Pratt has retired after more than 18 years of service. Pratt had served the YWCA in its mission to eliminate racism, empower women and provide transitional housing and permanent supportive housing programs.