New face, new jobs
Lola Velázquez of Wenatchee has been announced as the new chair of the board of directors of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing. Daniel Blazquez of East Wenatchee has joined the ORFH Board. ORFH is a statewide nonprofit affordable housing developer serving rural Washington State.
Congrats
Peoples Bank has announced the promotion of April Emry to vice president, retail branch manager in Wenatchee. Emry joined Peoples Bank in 2005.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
