The YWCA team has welcomed two new employees to the YWCA Thrift Store, Amanda Woodard, Thrift Store associate and Toni Alberts, Thrift Store manager.
Sharese Graham, PMP, has joined SCJ Alliance as a senior NEPA specialist. Graham has a bachelor of arts degree in marine biology from the University of California and 20 years of experience in environmental strategy, impact analyses, permitting and documentation for a wide variety of State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) projects. Her experience includes transportation, infrastructure, recreation, school, industrial and residential development projects, as well as shoreline, comprehensive and master planning efforts.
Micah Florea and Ryan Brownlee recently joined the ownership group at Pacific Engineering. Florea and Brownlee bring diverse backgrounds of engineering experience to the company.
Stemilt Growers recently announced the recipients of its 2020 grower awards. Distributed by Stemilt President West Mathison and Stemilt’s field staff team, 13 growers were selected and awarded based on the high-quality fruit produced during the 2020 crop year.
The 2020 Stemilt Grower Award recipients below are listed by orchard name and then owner/manager: