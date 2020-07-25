Congrats
Four local legislators were recently named as Guardians of Small Business winners by the National Federation of Independent Business:
Brad Hawkins
- of East Wenatchee
Keith Goehner
- of Dryden
Joel Kretz
- of Wauconda
Mike Steele
- of Chelan
The NFIB Washington tallied votes taken on issues vital to small-business survival. Following the 2019-2020 session, lawmakers were graded on votes taken on 11 issues, nine of which were voted on in both chambers. A brief description of the 11 issues and each legislator’s vote on them can be found in the NFIB Voting Record.
Russell J. Speidel has been named in Washington Super Lawyers, 2020 edition, as one of the top attorneys in Washington. Just 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected as Super Lawyers. Speidel has been named to the list every year since 2007.
New jobs, new faces
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has named Allen Lebovitz as the wildland fire liaison for the state Department of Natural Resources. Lebovitz previously worked for the agency as an aquatic habitat restoration manager. His other experience includes work as a forester and ecologist in the private and nonprofit sectors a well as running his own timber and logging company.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
