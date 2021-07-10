Congrats
Pacific Engineering & Design announces the retirement of Bob Windsor. Windsor joined Pacific Engineering & Design in 1995, where he served as an AutoCAD and Revit Technician for the structural engineering department.
New names, new faces
Stacy Luckensmeyer has been named the new president of Write on the River, taking over for Lorna Rose-Hahn, who recently stepped down from the post, but remains on the board. Luckensemeyer previously had been vice president. Holly Thorpe is now vice president of the nonprofit writers’ organization.
— Tony Buhr, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.