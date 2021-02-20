Congrats
Artem Ivanenko and Kayla Van Winkle, financial representatives with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, were recently recognized as 2020 “Co-Rookies of the Year” by the Inland Northwest (Eastern Washington and Idaho) network offices of Northwestern Mutual. Ivanenko is a graduate of Central Washington University and specializes in personal and business planning. Van Winkle is a graduate of Central Washington University and specializes in personal and business planning.
Becky Hinkley of CMI Orchards has been selected by the U.S. Apple Association as a Young Apple Leader for 2021. She will engage in a year-long training and mentorship program paired with industry mentors for career and leadership guidance. Hinkley serves as a domestic sales representative for CMI Orchards.
New faces, new jobs
Charlotte Mayo is the new general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee. She recently joined The Hotel Group as part of the management team at the new extended stay hotel opening this summer on the Columbia River. She brings 30-plus years’ experience in hospitality and eight years as an award winning general manager with Marriott.
Ashley Radloff Braden is the new director of sales for the Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee, opening in the summer 2021. She brings 15-plus years of experience in the sales world of Hospitality. She relocated here from Seattle where she was the senior sales manager at the Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie for the past four years.
Miguel Cuevas has been hired by The Hotel Group as the assistant general manager for the Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee. He has been in hospitality for more than a decade and has worked with Marriott for the last nine years. He currently serves on the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Board and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
Jeff Mason was recently named the executive director of Bonaventure of East Wenatchee.
