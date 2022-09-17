New jobs, new faces

NCW Libraries has hired Summer Hayes, Alicia Gomori and Amanda Lawson as district managers.

summer-h.jpg

Summer Hayes
alicia-g.jpg

Alicia Gomori
amanda-l.jpg

Amanda Lawson


Email your business news to rodas@wenatcheeworod.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?