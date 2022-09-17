New jobs, new faces
NCW Libraries has hired Summer Hayes, Alicia Gomori and Amanda Lawson as district managers.
Hayes is the associate director of programs and resources, overseeing programs, services, collections, including the mail order library, Latinx outreach and STEM.
Gomori is the associate director of community libraries, providing support and direction to the district’s 30 branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Lawson is the facilities manager, a new position. She will lead the library district’s $10 million facility improvement plan over the next several years.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Center recently welcomed Anwen Cook, Brett McDonald, Israel Garcia-Lopez and Leslie Robinson to its board of directors.
Cook is the director of data and technology at the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
McDonald is owner of the Dragonfly Teams and Leadership Development. He holds a doctorate degree in business administration and a master’s degree in counseling psychology.
Garcia-Sanchez is the operations and instructional assistant at Pinnacles Prep charter school in Wenatchee.
Robinson is the risk management director for Confluence Health. She has volunteered for multiple organizations and values positive conflict resolution.
Eada Talal Al-Soodani was recently selected to serve as a Nonprofit Association of Washington Equity Ambassador for the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center. Equity ambassadors assist in connecting with people across Washington state, increasing the visibility of the nonprofit sector, identify unmet needs, enhance program relevance and extend the reach of programming in underserved communities.
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Email your business news to rodas@wenatcheeworod.com.
