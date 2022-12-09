Jennifer Korfiatis Marketing recently hired Walter Ramirez as a network technician on the SimplePowerIT team. Ramirez has experience working in IT, and has worked for Crunch Pak, Stemilt and Starr Ranch. He also owned a small business, which equipped him with a better understanding of the unique needs and environment of small business owners.
The Washington State University Master Gardener Program recently hired Marco Martinez as the new coordinator for Chelan and Douglas counties. Martinez previously worked at The Wenatchee World in different roles. The Master Gardener Program coordinator manages 100 volunteers. Master Gardeners volunteer in diagnosing plant problems, developing and maintaining the community education garden, educational outreach and teaching classes.
Congrats
The Numerica Performing Arts Center recently announced the recipients for the 2022 Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award. The recipient in the professional division is Rhona Baron, and the recipient in the volunteer division is Daina Toevs. The Stanley Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to someone who has left a positive and lasting impression on the arts in Central Washington.
