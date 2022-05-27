This architectural rendering shows the concept for the East Wenatchee Peoples Bank branch at 337 Valley Mall Parkway. The former Wells Fargo branch, built in 2003, closed in 2020. Peoples Bank purchased the building for $1.5 million in April and expects to open it in the first quarter of 2023.
EAST WENATCHEE — Peoples Bank will return to East Wenatchee early next year.
The Bellingham-based bank purchased the former Wells Fargo building at 337 Valley Mall Parkway for $1.5 million on April 15. The bank plans to open a full-service branch, offering personal and business banking, real estate and commercial loan centers, safe deposit boxes and a drive-thru teller.
Bank officials announced plans May 19 during a Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at the bank’s Wenatchee branch, 901 N. Mission St.
Wenatchee Retail Branch Manager April Emry will oversee both locations as vice president and district branch manager.
She said Wednesday that news of her promotion also arrived that day, coming as a surprise — a pleasant one. She knew the bank had been looking at possible locations since not long after closing its banking center in the East Wenatchee Safeway in 2017.
“They looked at several locations, wanting to stay within the hub of East Wenatchee,” she said, but couldn’t find the right fit — one with parking, plus room for a full-service office, a drive-thru and ATM.
“When the Wells Fargo location came up, we jumped on it,” she said.
The former Wells Fargo building has 4,338 square feet of space and sits on a .58-acre lot south of Macy’s in the Wenatchee Valley Mall and across from Marshall’s. Built in 2003, Wells Fargo operated it until 2020. Its closure was one in a succession that included the Leavenworth branch in 2019 and Manson branch in 2017. Wells Fargo still has branches in Wenatchee and Chelan.
Emry said Peoples Bank’s hunt for an East Wenatchee location continued despite the pandemic.
“It all fell into place,” she said. “We’re so excited to serve our customers in the East Wenatchee community again.”
She isn’t sure how many employees will be added to staff the new branch, but each office will have a full slate of services.
They have some time to figure that out. The next step is getting the building remodeled and rebranded. The hope is it will be ready sometime in the first quarter of 2023, she said.
Peoples Bank also recently opened a loan production office in Moses Lake, offering mortgage and commercial lending to customers in Grant County.
As the market continues to grow, the bank will evaluate future expansion opportunities in Central and Eastern Washington, according to a press release.
The bank, which has $2.8 billion in assets, currently operates at 25 locations throughout the state.
