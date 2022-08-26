Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Local nonprofits can apply for Peoples Bank’s Impact Grant for up to $25,000.

The grant will be awarded to a single organization to use on “a specific project, use, capital expense or identified purpose that will have a long-lasting, positive impact on the community,” according to a Peoples Bank press release.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

