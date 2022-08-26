WENATCHEE — Local nonprofits can apply for Peoples Bank’s Impact Grant for up to $25,000.
The grant will be awarded to a single organization to use on “a specific project, use, capital expense or identified purpose that will have a long-lasting, positive impact on the community,” according to a Peoples Bank press release.
Some of the past winners of the Impact Grant include the Teachers of Color Foundation, Northwest Youth Services, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assualt Services of Whatcom County and Skagit Habitat for Humanity.
As a new addition to the annual grant, a second nonprofit organization will be awarded up to $10,000 based on a public vote in September.
“Giving back is a core part of being a community bank,” Peoples Bank Chief Operating Officer Lisa Hefter said in the press release. “...The Peoples Bank Impact Grant can address a significant need in the community, and we are excited to invite nonprofits to apply for these funds.
