WENATCHEE — Peshastin-based Huney Jun LLC, a certified organic producer of honey-fermented kombucha, is one of 10 finalists in the 2022 Flywheel Investment competition — the only currently local company in the running for part of $275,000 in investment awards.
The other nine, which range from the makers of bio-epoxy and robots to online platforms for monitoring marketing, agricultural productivity and electric vehicle charging, are from across the state — though that could change. In addition to the investment awards funded by the Flywheel Angel Network is a $50,000 relocation offer inviting the winning startup to move to the region.
The finalists will compete May 18-19 at the conference in Wenatchee. The main event will be at the Stanley Civic Center, with the after-party at Pybus Public Market.
The Flywheel Investment Conference, now in its fifth year, is organized by Wenatchee-based NCW Tech Alliance, working with a group of angel investors that fund the awards. The goal is to “bring entrepreneurs, investors and professionals together to cultivate momentum for growing companies across the state,” according to a news release.
This year’s event attracted more investors and competitors than in years past, leading to the more than $325,000 in investment awards, which includes the relocation offer, and the selection of more finalists — 10 this year, up from six in past years.
Huney Jun LLC is owned by Beau Carrillo and Molly Hemler, who started brewing Jun-Kombucha in their home kitchen in Leavenworth four years ago. They expanded into a state-of-the-art brewing and production facility in Peshastin. Huney Jun-Kombucha is now available nationwide with retail distribution to more than 40 states. In addition to kombucha, the company also produces Huney Nectar, a probiotic herbal honey.
The other finalists are:
- Aivot of Seattle, led by CEO Shashwat Srivastav, builds general-purpose and fast-learning robots that cost a few dollars per hour to run and can be used for all sorts of labor-saving tasks.
- BodiGuide Inc. of Bellevue, led by CEO Deborah Kessler, has developed a leg-edema monitoring system for heart failure patients.
- BrainSpace of Seattle, led by CEO Caitlin Morse, is modernizing the neuro ICU by developing hardware and software to protect the brain and help it heal. Its first product will be used in the hospital to manage traumatic brain injury, stroke, dementia and surgical recovery.
- Drip7, based in Spokane and led by CEO Heather Stratford, is a training platform designed to increase skills retention.
- FlexCharging of Redmond, led by CEO Brian Grunkemeyer, provides a means of shifting when electrical vehicles charge, which will help local utilities and electric vehicle fleet owners.
- Give InKind of Tacoma, led by CEO Laura Malcolm, is a platform for organizing support for anyone, from anywhere. Each InKind page allows friends, families and communities to provide help in a way that works for them, from sending a meal to new parents to supporting a sick co-worker.
- innov8.ag, based in Walla Walla and led by CEO Steve Mantle, uses precision agricultural data and analysis to boost ag productivity.
- Stack Moxie of Kirkland, led by CEO M.H. Lines, is a platform that allows business users to monitor and test sales and marketing operations, from lead routing to validating emails and links.
- ZILA Works SPC, based in Renton and led by CEO Jason Puraca, is developing a patented industrial bioplastic to help product manufacturers lower their carbon footprint. The bio-epoxy, which is made from industrial hemp, can be used on everything from snowboards to wind turbines.
In addition to the competition, the conference, which is open to the public, includes educational seminars, keynote presentations and the after-party celebration. For details and ticket information, go to flywheelconference.com.
Seattle-based SyncFloor won in 2021, Cashmere-bound insect producer Beta Hatch won in 2020 and Wenatchee-based AgTools won in 2019.