WENATCHEE — Pethub, which offers digital identification for pets, is one of six international pet-centered companies selected to join Lead Venture Studio’s fifth cohort.
The 12-week program provides the companies with assistance on strategy, design, technology and consulting — and each receives an investment of up to $200,000. It was created by Kinship, Michelson Found Animals Foundation and R/GA Ventures to “nurture innovation in the fast-growing pet industry and support companies who share their commitment to improving the lives of pets and their people,” according to a PetHub press release.
The other companies participating this year include Bright Plant Pet based in Minneapolis, Dog Child of Toronto, Hound of Denver, Mella of Chicago and Vetsie of Calgary. The lineup was announced Feb. 7.
Founded in 2010, PetHub offers QR codes on pet ID tags to make reuniting with furry friends easier.
“It’s simply a tremendous opportunity for new synergies to be built within the pet industry,” said PetHub CEO Lorien Clemens, who co-founded the company with her husband, Tom Arnold.
“There are a lot of different integration opportunities, partnership opportunities, ways that we can work together to keep more pets home and safe for the rest of their lives, which is our mission,” Clemens said. “We’re just really excited for the tremendous opportunities that this opens up.”
The first two weeks included meeting with mentors to determine how the program could most benefit PetHub. Clemens said one of the company’s main goals over the next two years is to increase market penetration beyond the 800 communities that utilize the company.
PetHub is also looking to increase the number of pets returned home through its service and reduce the frequency of lost pets.
“As we continue to grow here in the valley, to offer more economic opportunities here in the valley,” Clemens said. The company has 10 full-time employees locally and 17 employees total. “There’s a lot that this means for us as a company.”
PetHub, founded in Issaquah and initially headquartered in Seattle, relocated to Wenatchee about five and a half years ago.
The application process was “pretty lengthy” and included several presentations and pitches. Lead Venture Studios also reviewed PetHub’s financials, governance and plans, which Clemens said is standard for investments.
Clemens said PetHub is looking to expand and connect with other companies in the Wenatchee area. The $200,000 investment can be used used however the company best sees fit, she said.