ORLANDO, Fla. — Airbnb has launched new “anti-party” technology to prevent guests from holding rowdy gatherings that have plagued some neighborhoods in Central Florida and across the nation.

The company revealed the automatic screening tools last week and is already using them to detect questionable bookings at locations where hosts are renting entire homes, said Ben Breit, safety and security spokesman for Airbnb. The deployment of the new system follows Airbnb officially adopting a no-party policy this June.



