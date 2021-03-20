Planning a wedding this year?

WENATCHEE — Wedding planning has changed in the past year, said NCW Bridal Premiere organizer Katrina Anderson, who owns Katrina’s Wedding Boutique and Limos by Katrina. “The focus has shifted to what’s important — family. I think that’s the biggest thing,” she said. “Weddings aren’t stopping, they’re just being done differently.” Some of the changes, though, are likely to create ripple effects. Anderson said many of this year’s bridal show vendors — which include dress and tuxedo shops, photographers, venue owners and others who help couples plan their big day — are looking at a busy couple of years. Last year, some people downsized their weddings and are planning receptions this year. “We’re expecting to see a lot of summer parties,” Anderson said. Others postponed the nuptials in the hopes that conditions would improve. “I’ve talked to quite a few brides who are planning for fall. And 2022 is going to be big,” she said. This year, more than ever, couples are thinking outside the box, considering mid-week weddings, outdoor venues and streaming video services for guests who can’t be there in person. “It’s created a lot of excitement for different ideas,” she said. Anderson said some people say it takes a year or two to plan a wedding and at least six months for the dress. “That’s not true. I think that’s a scare tactic,” she said. “It’s all about choices.” Securing the venue is typically the biggest hurdle, she said. “Everything else builds from there.” The continued changes in COVID-19 restrictions this year could create opportunities for those planning ceremonies this spring and early summer. “Typically, June would already be booked up,” she said, but this year, that might not be the case. She has had brides come into her wedding shop who were getting married the next week. “People can buy a dress off the floor. We can probably get you any dress you want in four months, but we’ve done it in less than that, too,” she said.
Nevonne McDaniels: 664-7151
