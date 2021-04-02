IMG_8381.jpg

A construction crew removes the American Shoe Shop sign from above its old space at 118 N. Wenatchee Ave. on Thursday in preparation for the arrival of a new tenant. American Shoe Shop moved to 126 N. Wenatchee Ave. in 2015, but proof of its former home (where it had been for 50 years) remained. The old sign eventually will be installed inside the current home of the shoe shop.

 Provided photo/Laurel Helton

