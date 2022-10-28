Core samples

A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the owner and operator of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in north-central Washington, has committed 3,539 environmental violations. The company will likely be responsible for millions of dollars in fines, but continues to argue a broader case in court.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office and Crown Resources agreed to stipulate these violations occurred, and Eastern Washington U.S. District Court Judge Mary Dimke signed the stipulation order on Oct. 18. Crown Resources is now responsible for the environmental cleanup of the mine in Okanogan County.