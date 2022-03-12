WENATCHEE — An economic outlook for Chelan County will be served with a free breakfast Wednesday, followed by a free lunch Thursday paired with a presentation focused on Douglas County, both hosted by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The keynote speaker on both days is economist and business analyst John Mitchell, who will adapt the presentation for each county.
The two events are new versions of what had been the quarterly Port of Chelan County’s Economic Partners Breakfast and the Port of Douglas County’s Economic Leadership Roundtable before the two entities combined forces as a regional port authority.
“This is a trial,” Port Authority CEO Jim Kuntz told port commissioners Tuesday. “We’re trying to honor both and stay engaged in both communities. We’re trying this as a hybrid to see how it works.”
It’s possible in the future to host just one event, perhaps alternating locations between the two counties. One of the challenges, Kuntz said, is the Economic Leadership Roundtable had outgrown all the venues available in East Wenatchee, which prompted the move to the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The events are free. The Chelan County focus meeting is at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and the Douglas County focus meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, both in the Grand Apple South room at the Wenatchee Convention Center. RSVPs are requested by March 18. Send an email to info@cdrpa.org or call (509) 884-4700 indicating which event you will be attending.
