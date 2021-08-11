EAST WENATCHEE — A development in Pangborn Business Park previously slated for cryptocurrency mining will instead be leased to small businesses.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is in the early stages of creating a trades district on property formerly leased by cryptocurrency miner Giga Watt. The project would provide small businesses with a brick-and-mortar location as well as free one-on-one business consulting.
“This is truly a project where if you build it, they will come,” Port Authority CEO Jim Kuntz said during a board meeting Tuesday. “This is going to be an interesting play if we can get there.”
Now that the port has decided on a specific use for the property, the next step is finding funding for the redevelopment project, which is estimated to cost $11.6 million.
The port plans on seeking a number of funding sources, the largest being $7 million in the form of an U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant.
“I think we start with the EDA graph, see what they award and then from there, figure out how else we can bootstrap this thing,” Kuntz said, adding that he’s not optimistic about receiving congressional funding for the project. “My conversations with Sen. (Patty) Murray’s office over the last week or so have been less than promising.”
The port is still developing a rental schedule and criteria for business to be eligible to apply for a space in the trade district, but proposed criteria includes:
A maximum annual business income of $250,000 or less per year
A total of less than 10 full-time employees
Business registration in the state of Washington
Other factors, like startup status, lack of a commercial location, time in operation and being family-owned, may also be taken into consideration.
Tenants will not be able to make improvements to the pods, such as adding a commercial kitchen.