EAST WENATCHEE — Port of Douglas County Executive Director Lisa Parks will leave the organization at the end of the month to join a consulting firm in Olympia.
Parks, who’s been with the Port since 2011, had already planned to leave once the Port enters a functional consolidation with the Port of Chelan County on Jan. 1.
“I was able to secure a job so I needed to take advantage of that opportunity prior to the end of the year,” she said Wednesday.
Her last day is expected to be Oct. 30, then Port of Chelan County Executive Director Jim Kuntz will serve as Douglas’s interim director until the end of the year.
Parks may still assist the Port over the next few months in a contracted role, where she’ll primarily focus on assisting with the consolidation and the Giga Watt bankruptcy proceedings.
After she leaves the Port, Parks will serve in a senior planning position for consulting firm Maul Foster & Alongi, which often works with port districts across the northwest.
Parks said it’s been a privilege to live and work in the area for the last 30 years.
“I’m appreciative for the opportunity to work for this set of commissioners, they have a lot of foresight and vision and leadership,” she said. “I think the community is moving in the right direction, especially with the Our Valley Our Future model of collaboration.”