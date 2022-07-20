QUINCY — The simple act of missing an email recently cost the Port of Quincy $350,000.
A man filed Public Records Act claims against the port when he believed he didn't receive the records he requested.
“Robert Dove was upset the port did not lease its intermodal yard to him,” Chris Ries, the port's attorney, wrote in an email.
Dove and/or his attorney filed four requests, one of which fell into an email spam folder, Ries said. Port employees missed the email, which resulted in the penalty fee and settlement for the port for not supplying public records.
The port OK'd the settlement in April 2022.
The requests were in February, April, June and November 2020. The June request landed in a spam folder and no one responded to Dove.
It “asked for 14 different categories of records which amounted to hundreds of public records,” Ries wrote.
Dove filed a Public Records Act claim in February 2021.
“Prior to that, it (port) had not realized it had failed to respond to a public records request,” he wrote.
It was the first time the port paid anyone due to a Public Records Act claim, he added.
Ries said he had “no reason not to believe these were real records requests."
He also said the port might have owed millions of dollars, because penalties can be up to $100 per public record, per day the record was withheld, and include attorney fees.
Ries said the port believed its penalty would be lower “because the reason for non-disclosure was quite innocuous. However, there was risk it could be set higher.”
A trial would have been lengthy due to the number of records requested, he said, leading to high attorneys’ fees on both sides, which the port could be required to pay.
