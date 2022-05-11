EAST WENATCHEE — Preparations are underway for the Washington Army National Guard’s permanent home near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday approved a purchase and sale agreement for 14.12 acres from Santa Cruz Farm LLC, next to port property and off the southeastern end of the Pangborn’s runway. A cherry orchard is on about 6 acres of the site at 600 B. S. Van Well Ave.
The farm area, plus the port’s property, would give the Guard 28.1 acres should it choose to permanently move closer to fight wildfires in the area.
The $1.2 million agreement also includes a leaseback condition, in which the farm owners would pay rent to the port through Oct. 31, 2027.
The five-year lease term would give the Guard time to secure funding, design and construct its own buildings on the acreage while leasing space from the port at the Executive Flight Building.
The sale to the port also is contingent on Santa Cruz Farm simultaneously closing on 15.82 acres at 511 S. Van Well Ave. Jim Kuntz, port CEO, said the owners wouldn’t sell to the port unless they had a replacement property.
The agreement gives the port 90 days for “whatever inspections and investigations” appropriate to determine whether to move forward with the purchase, according to agreement paperwork. If everything works out, the closing date will be Aug. 10, Kuntz said.
“The idea is that if we secured this property, then we would work with our local delegation and the Army National Guard on a request for next fiscal year in the state budget for the National Guard,” Kuntz said.
The state money would pay to extend nearby utility lines to the site, which would in turn put the Guard on a certified site list that goes to the U.S. Department of Defense, Kuntz said. The DOD also would provide money toward construction costs, he added.
Douglas County will authorize a conditional use permit, Kuntz said, which will allow the guard to use the land for governmental purposes.
Purchasing the farm was a risk, Kuntz said, but the National Guard would bring 50 full-time jobs if they purchased the property, and would also reimburse the port.
“The worst case scenario if something happens, we go back to the FAA and ask them for a traditional … grant, for land acquisition for property that’s adjacent to the taxiway,” Kuntz said.
Col. Adam Iwaszuk, Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO) director, said the g…
Col. Adam Iwaszuk, Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO) director, is one of those in charge of planning and implementing the guard's move.
He said in April he plans to ask for $30 million to $35 million from the federal government for leasing and the building project this fall, which would be on legislators’ agenda in the spring. The money could come in the spring of 2023, with soldiers moving into the leased space between July and December 2023.