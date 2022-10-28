WENATCHEE — A firm will create designs soon to transform up to 25 former crypto pods near Pangborn Memorial Airport into The Trades District, an incubator program for small businesses.
A Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority committee is negotiating a $1.125 million contract with Design West Architects, which port commissioners approved Tuesday. The firm was chosen out of three Sept. 28, said Stacie De Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager.
“They in particular challenged our thought on the pod size and brought forth some preliminary ideas on how we could expand the size of those pods,” she said. “We thought that was a really interesting comment. It was really impressive that they were willing to come in and kind of question us on our theory of the project.
“They argued that while 1,300 square feet may be ideal for some tenants, is it really ideal and sustainable for 25 tenants?” she wrote in an email.
The firm has worked with the city of Chelan, De Mestre added, which gave Design West a good reference.
It’s expected to take about six months to design the 25 1,350-square-foot or so rectangular structures, she said. The project should go out for construction bid in May 2023, and if commissioners approve moving forward, the pods will open in 2024.
Based on funding constraints, only 13 buildings may be done to start, De Mestre said.
Additionally, a $5 million U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant requires the port to redo at least 13, said Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic and business development.
Another $3 million state Capital Appropriation Grant also will help pay for the $11.6 million total project cost (for all 25 pods), and the port in July applied for a $2.5 million state Department of Commerce Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) loan.
Design West could combine the pods, which it said are too small, De Mestre said. She also said the firm had some concepts connecting two buildings and more common storage space. Design West reported the northwest retail market didn’t like small space, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
“But we’ll have regular design check-ins so we’ll be looking for input from our team,” De Mestre said.
The 25 pods are in various states of construction at the corner of Fifth Street and Union Avenue, just outside of East Wenatchee.
The 8-acre property was leased in 2017 by cryptocurrency miner Giga Watt, which constructed the pods to house mining equipment. The company went bankrupt in November 2018 before construction was finished. An agreement in bankruptcy court allowed the port to take ownership of the buildings. They’ve sat vacant since then.