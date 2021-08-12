WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority opted not to renew a $2 million purchase-and-sale agreement with S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics on Tuesday.
A previous agreement expired Aug. 2 after S.P.O.R.T. failed to secure financing and file a completed building permit with the City of Wenatchee by the stipulated deadline.
If those conditions are met, Port Authority CEO Jim Kuntz said the port would close on the sale. The property is now open to other buyers, but the port will not actively market it.
The developer, Flint Hartwig, said he miscalculated how much time he would need for the project when the agreement was initially signed in August 2020. Although he has turned in preliminary plans, the city has not yet deemed them complete.
“I should have seen that coming,” Hartwig said of how long it can take a city to approve development plans. “I was just being overly optimistic about the timing.”
He added that, though the port has been pleasant to work with, he believes it could have chosen to remove the timeline aspect of the agreement and implement standing check-in meetings instead of not renewing the deal.
“Obviously I’m disappointed that there isn’t a higher level of commitment from the port because I think that the people of the city, the residents of the valley, are behind this project in a really big way,” he said. “If the town wants this, we need to get behind it.”
Kuntz said the port’s board remains supportive of the project.
“The concept moving forward is to avoid setting hard timelines that cannot be met,” he said in an email. “S.P.O.R.T. can and should continue to work on plans to submit to the city and to finalize its financing plan.”
Hartwig said his roster has 60 individuals who may be potential investors and that the port’s decision not to renew the agreement won’t impact investors’ interest in the project. He emphasized that in addition to being a good business, the activity center will also be a great addition to the community since there is currently nothing like it in the area.
S.P.O.R.T is planning a multi-use activity center using three buildings on the corner of Columbia Street and Orondo Avenue, a property formerly owned by Lineage Logistics, that total 36,830 square feet. The center would include a roof-top bar, zip-lines, batting cages and ninja course.
“It’s going to be a crying shame if it turns into another apartment house or mini storage or car lot or some industrial use,” he said. “I think it needs to have a community vibe to it.”
The port is not planning on actively pursuing other deals. However, if other offers do surface, Hartwig said he was told the port would give him a chance to save his deal and would not change the terms of the original agreement.
“I don’t believe that they have anyone else looking at the project right now. They’ve told me that they do not and I believe them,” he said. “I just hate leaving the door open, but it’s also not going to deter me at all.”