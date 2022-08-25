WENATCHEE — Two plots of land in the Cashmere Mill District might be home to a new business park, creating more jobs.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday authorized surplusing one 2.74-acre parcel, across Mill Road from Louws Truss Inc.'s current 3.53 acres at 5455 Mill Road in Cashmere, and .76 acres right beside the 2.74-acre parcel.
The port must surplus the parcels before it can sell them.
In a workshop on Aug. 2, commissioners, port staff and others discussed what to do with land in the Cashmere Mill District.
The two parcels aforementioned are part of about 22.32 acres of which the port may surplus and/or sell. The port owns other acreage in the mill district, including 2.52 acres with two buildings, which it may sell, but perhaps not as soon.
The port has lost money on its 2008 purchase of about 32.5 acres in the district due to large clean-ups of contaminated soil and debris and a flooding creek. But port officials said they expected to salvage the land and use or sell it. The total out-of-pocket expense to the port was $4.3 million, according to Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration.
The two parcels are included in land that is regulated and limited to industrial use by the Department of Ecology due to its previous usage and contamination. The port removed about 24,000 tons of unsuitable material, or wood waste and petroleum contaminated soils, in 2013.
Jack Louws, a partner in the Louws Truss buildings and properties with son John Louws, expressed interest Aug 2. in developing the 2.74 acres and possibly the smaller parcel. However, it wasn’t clear whether the port would sell to Jack Louws.
Jack Louws created Cashmere Business Park LLC (CBP) in November 2021 and offered to buy the acreage for $417,700. The CBP is separate from Louws Truss Inc. and those expansion plans. Jack Louws said he wants to build possibly three buildings for a “multi-use business park catering to smaller local businesses.”
Phase one would be a 16,200-square-foot building with 14 spaces of various sizes, according to a letter from Jack Louws to the port. It would cost about $3 million.
Phases two and three would be another $4 million and include two more buildings for a possible 23 units, depending on market conditions.
Units would be outfitted with standard items needed for a business, like electricity and air conditioning/heat, as well as lofts in “premium” units.
At 70% capacity, phase one could have more than 30 jobs, according to the letter. Later phases could include 75 or more jobs.