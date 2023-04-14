230201-bzw-vehiclechargers 01.jpg
Buy Now

Charging stations at the Residence Inn in Wenatchee are ready for visitors to the hotel and restaurant to charge up their electric vehicles.

 Business World photo/Don Seabrook
230201-bzw-vehiclechargers 03.jpg
Buy Now

Electric vehicle charging cords are coiled at the electric car parking stations in front of the Residence Inn at 1229 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, in January.

A version of this story first appeared in February’s Wenatchee Valley Business World. This is the second half of the story that also published in the April 1 Wenatchee World edition.

The role of Chelan County PUD

Meaghan Vibbert

Meaghan Vibbert


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?