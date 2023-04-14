A version of this story first appeared in February’s Wenatchee Valley Business World. This is the second half of the story that also published in the April 1 Wenatchee World edition.
The role of Chelan County PUD
WENATCHEE — According to Neil Taylor, The Hotel Group’s senior director of project management, the Wenatchee Residence Inn by Marriott had no intersection with Chelan County PUD during installation of its four publicly accessible Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.
The Hotel Group (THG) and Stream Real Estate of Seattle are co-parents of the Wenatchee-based Residence Inn by Marriott at 1229 Walla Walla Ave.
Developers coordinated the process through the hotel’s general contractor hired for the hotel construction and went through the contractor’s electrician to run power and install the chargers. The charging station was covered under the electrical permit for the construction project, Taylor said.
Jim White, Chelan County PUD senior energy conservation engineer, said in an interview, Chelan PUD’s involvement in the installation of EV chargers is “just like any other electrical service."
“So if you’re adding loads to your business, you don’t need any special permission from us,” White said. “Like if it requires expanding your electrical panel, it’s just like any other service, like say you’re putting in a second home, it’s treated the same way.”
Chelan PUD is a hub for information about the costs associated with running a station and site location feasibility. White said the PUD is on-hand to provide information, like technical assistance.
In the future however, the PUD may implement changes with its relationship to electric vehicle charging stations in the future. Chelan PUD is just starting to evaluate what it can do for customers in relation to electric vehicle charging, White noted.
“There’s a (state) program called Washington Clean Fuels program, it’s just starting (in January 2023),” White said. “There could be changes in the future (from the PUD) that could possibly involve rebates or other types of incentives related to electric vehicle charging.”
From the Chelan PUD perspective, White encouraged businesses to consider a few points when weighing whether or not to install an electric vehicle charging station: Does the business have room in its electrical panel? How hard is it for the business to hook up a new load? What is the business’s goal with the electric vehicle charging station? Also, deciding what type of charger a business is interested in installing: a Level 1 or Level 2 charging station, like Residence Inn, or a Level 3 DC (direct current) fast-charging station.
“Are they trying to attract more business? Are customers asking for this?” White said. “We’ve had customers ask to put in these large, what we call Level 3 DC fast chargers – that’s a bit of a different business case for that. Different rates apply, different factors start getting involved when you start going to a Level 3, high-power fast chargers that can charge up a car very quickly.”
When multiple Level 3 DC fast-charging stations are installed, those chargers are grouped under a higher rate schedule, Chelan PUD’s Rate Schedule 15, said White. These types of chargers include Tesla Superchargers.
|6/1/2022
|6/1/2023
|6/1/2024
|Basic Charge
|$40
|$41.20
|$42.45
|Demand Charge
|$2.65
|$5.20
|$5.40
|Energy Charge
|$0.0310
|$0.0320
|$0.0330
“Those Tesla superchargers can end up using as much as a large grocery store really quickly, those are the kind of loads you’re looking at,” White said. “Going from a small, commercial installation to suddenly you’re in a large commercial system.”
Chelan PUD installed Level 2 chargers in several sites across the county for drivers to use for free as well. According to White, the PUD wanted to see how much chargers would get used, how many people would charge up and how much energy it would take.
"Just generally (to) get a better understanding of overall electric vehicle charging (and) to see what it will do to impact our grid," White said.
Plug-In North Central Washington financially backed the chargers for the PUD, since the public utility can't give its energy away for free, White added.
Looking at chargers in Douglas County
Douglas County businesses and Douglas County PUD work together to determine a business’s charging needs, and the PUD then designs and installs the infrastructure up to the meter. Any equipment beyond the meter is the customer’s responsibility, Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas PUD spokesperson wrote in an email.
“We don’t offer incentives at this time, but (we) are testing a brand of charger that claims to integrate with our billing system without the need for a separate meter,” Vibbert wrote. “If it works as claimed, there would be an advantage to the customer to use that brand.”
After a business has paid for the infrastructure upgrade, the PUD takes roughly two weeks to complete the installation. Costs and options vary, Vibbert added.
“Since every business is unique, the best idea is for them to call us and talk about their needs,” Vibbert wrote. “We can walk our customers through the options and costs.”
Prior to the electric vehicle charging station installation, Vibbert wrote, businesses should consider if the site is desirable for a charge up.
"It takes a bit of time to charge, so would your location provide an activity, entertainment or service (food, retail, etc.) for the customer while they wait," Vibbert wrote. "Or at least be within a short distance to those amenities."
Vibbert added businesses should also examine how many vehicles a business would want to charge simultaneously, how fast is a business aiming to charge those vehicles and will there be a fee to charge the vehicles.