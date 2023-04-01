A version of this story appeared in February’s Wenatchee Valley Business World. The second half of this story will appear in a coming Wenatchee World edition.
WENATCHEE — When Residence Inn by Marriott opened its doors in October 2021, Wenatchee’s first extended-stay hotel debuted not only its on-site Orchard Bar + Bites restaurant, Apple Capital Loop Trail adjacent location and bike rentals; the hotel also boasted sustainability measures, with four publicly accessible Level 2 electric vehicle chargers.
“Marriott is trying to go green in all its locations,” said Charlotte Mayo, Wenatchee Residence Inn by Marriott general manager. “No paper transactions, the chargers and we have a drinking fountain that tells you how many water bottles they’re saving by filling up.”
The Hotel Group (THG) and Stream Real Estate of Seattle are co-parents of the Wenatchee-based Residence Inn by Marriott at 1229 Walla Walla Ave. The Hotel Group is an affiliate of Hotel Equities, a hotel development company.
According to Neil Taylor, The Hotel Group’s senior director of project management, the installation of electric vehicle chargers was a move that improved sales opportunities. Taylor added the expectation is that the demand will continue to grow as the automotive industry funnels more and more affordable electric vehicles into the market.
Another added bonus: Potential hotel guests with electric cars often scan hotel sites for charging stations prior to booking, Taylor wrote in an email, making the feature an incentive for electric car drivers to stay.
The set of chargers is not reserved for hotel guests only; electric car drivers not staying at the hotel and just cruising by are also welcome to juice up at the charging station. Residence Inn opened the chargers to non-hotel guests in an effort to draw drivers into its on-site restaurant and 10,000-square-foot patio, Taylor noted.
“We have a restaurant with an amazing patio, so we felt it could drive some incremental business while the charging was being utilized,” Taylor wrote. “(The number of chargers could be expanded) absolutely, given the demand calls for it.”
The process to install the site’s electric vehicle charging stations was a “simple process, particularly with new construction,” Taylor said. He added the main hang-ups for businesses could be cost, service support and the many suppliers saturating the market.
Costs to account for include the initial purchase price of the chargers and total installation cost, which varies dependent on location. Residence Inn dished out $15,000 for its charging station installation.
The abundance of suppliers available made it difficult to narrow down the many choices to the supplier that packed the best value, Taylor said.
“Finding the supplier and equipment that provides the best options and value is a bit of a challenge as there are so many out there,” Taylor said. “Proprietary equipment and programming is a red flag. Should (a business) ever need or want to change how your equipment is serviced or how access is granted, being locked into only that supplier creates its own challenges in rate increase or any necessary repairs.”
Residence Inn opted to work with the company EV Charge Solutions on the charging station, which provided tax credit information for the hotel to take advantage of; Taylor mused this was around a 30% federal tax credit.
According to the Chelan County PUD rate schedule, since the hotel has Level 2 chargers, Residence Inn falls under its General Service, rate schedule 2, which is designated for commercial customers.
“All of our commercial customers are on the same General Service, rate schedule 2,” Jim White, Chelan PUD senior energy conservation engineer wrote in an email. “If the customer’s peak demand is less than 40 kW (kilowatt) each month, their energy charge is 2.95 cents per kwH (kilowatt-hour), plus 6% or so for city tax. If their usage is more than 40 kW, their cost per kWh drops to 2.55 cents per kWh, but they pay an additional $2.65 for each kW of monthly peak demand.”
A kilowatt (kW) is a rate of energy flow, or like gallons per minute, that a pump could deliver, and a kilowatt-hour (kWh) is the quantity of electricity, like a gallon, according to sustainability organization, RMI.
“In both cases (less than or more than 40 kW), it (the rate for electricity charged to customers) usually averages out to around 3 cents per kWh, which is equivalent to buying gasoline at $0.30 per gallon,” White wrote.