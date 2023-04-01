230201-bzw-vehiclechargerscover 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

World photo/Don Seabrook The Residence Inn in Wenatchee installed vehicle charger stations near its entrance to attract visitors driving electric cars.

A version of this story appeared in February’s Wenatchee Valley Business World. The second half of this story will appear in a coming Wenatchee World edition.

230201-bzw-vehiclechargerscover 01.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

World photo/Don Seabrook The Residence Inn in Wenatchee installed vehicle charger stations near its entrance to attract visitors driving electric cars.

A version of this story appeared in February’s Wenatchee Valley Business World. The second half of this story will appear in a coming Wenatchee World edition.

Vehicle chargers
Buy Now

Charging stations at the Residence Inn in Wenatchee are ready for visitors to the hotel and restaurant to charge up their electric vehicles.