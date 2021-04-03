WASHINGTON, D.C. — Businesses and nonprofits have another two months to apply for a forgivable Paycheck Protection Loan.
President Joe Biden signed the PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law Tuesday, moving the deadline to May 31.
Information on lenders and technical support regarding the loans is available at small bizhelpwa.com.
Other small business help is available as well.
Working WA Grants: Round 4 is open March 29 through April 9. The $240 million in grants focus on small businesses impacted by COVID-19. For details go to commercegrants.com.
Shuttered Venue Operators Grant: Museums, movie theaters and live venues can apply for new federal grants starting April 8. The U.S. Small Business Administration on March 19 launched an application portal to help businesses prepare for the process. For details go to svograntportal.sba.gov/s/. The SBA has a list of frequently asked questions and video tutorials available at sba.gov/svogrant. Applicants will need to register with the federal System for Award Management, sam.gov.
Information on COVID-19-related financial help also is available at:
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce: wenatchee.org
- Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority:
- Small Business Development Center:
- Washington Small Business Recovery Working Group:
small bizhelpwa.com