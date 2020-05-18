DRYDEN – Chelan County's Dryden Transfer Station will be closed June 1-10 so the concrete floor of the push pit where garbage is collected can be replaced.
The $130,000 project, being done by Combined Construction Inc. of Mukilteo, includes removing loose and damaged concrete flooring and rebar and then replacing the rebar and pouring a new concrete surface. New perimeter fencing around the pit also will be installed.
The improvements should last 10 to 15 years, said Chelan County Public Works spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons. Similar maintenance work on the push pit was completed in 2006.
“Over time, the floor of the garbage collection area, called the ‘push pit,’ wears down from garbage being dropped in it as well as from heavy equipment working in the pit to load garbage for transportation to the East Wenatchee landfill,” she said.
Initially, she said, the work was part of a larger project, which would have added a second tipping floor to the transfer station, but those bids came in too high.
"We are moving forward with this general maintenance item, to fix that push pit, and postponing the second tipping floor for now," she said.
During the closure, commercial customers will haul directly to Waste Management’s East Wenatchee landfill. Upper Valley residents can use the Waste Management Transfer Station at 1421 S. Wenatchee Ave. For information, visit wwrld.us/2LFMDTS. The work at the Dryden facility does not impact the Chelan Transfer Station.