EAST WENATCHEE — A 272-unit apartment complex along with recreation building and pool has been proposed outside the city of East Wenatchee and is awaiting final approval from the Douglas County Hearing Examiner.
The Rock Island Apartments is located at 460 Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee on 6.86 acres of land about 600 feet from the Columbia River. The land, made up of three parcels, was purchased in December 2022 for $1.3 million by Rock Island LLC.
Rock Island LLC was formed in March 2022 by Bellevue developers Jingjing Cai, Guangde Liu and Guanghui Liu. The three are also owners in several other real estate development companies with involvement in five projects in Othello.
The application was submitted on Feb. 23. The hearing examiner held a public hearing on July 20 and as of Monday has not made his decision yet on the application.
The project includes the construction of nine four-story apartment buildings with a mixture of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, according to the project's State Environmental Policy Act environmental checklist.
About 450 tenants would be housed along with three onsite staff.
Other amenities in the project's proposal include an outdoor pool, spa, picnic areas, trail system, bocce court, dog park and community gardens, according to the project's Douglas County's staff report.
The project is located outside the city but inside East Wenatchee's urban growth area and within a Residential High Density zone designation, which allows up to 30 units per acre, per the Greater East Wenatchee Area Comprehensive Plan.
The Rock Island Apartments project proposes 39 units per acre, but the project received a 40% maximum density increase. The project qualified for the increase via an open space bonus along with for taking advantage of the "existing views" and proposing "sufficient landscaping ... pedestrian ways and recreational areas," according to the staff report.
The property will be accessed via two entrances connected to Rock Island Road and generate approximately 1,833 average daily trips, according to the staff report and SEPA checklist.
The traffic impact analysis submitted with the application says that the affected intersections "will operate at a level of service that meets or exceeds the acceptable standards."
Preliminary civil plans include frontage improvements to Rock Island Road along the eastern edge of the project site and other improvements to the sidewalk, drainage and illumination.
But the developers may defer the construction of frontage improvements into the future which can be done through a deferred improvement agreement. If the developers enter into this deferred agreement, any road or drainage improvements would be part of a future county or city projects with the applicant paying a "proportional contribution" and is considered "safer and more efficient."
The developers will also be responsible, per the conditions of approval, for providing funds to Link Transit for the cost of a bus shelter as well.
The county's land services department also issued a determination of non-significance which means that the county believes the project is not likely to have a "significant adverse environmental impact," according to the staff report.
The county did not receive any public comments with regards to the application, according to the staff report.
