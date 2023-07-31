Rock Island Apartment render

The Rock Island Apartments project is located at 460 Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee and takes up 6.86 acres of land. The above image is a rendering of the complex when completed.

EAST WENATCHEE — A 272-unit apartment complex along with recreation building and pool has been proposed outside the city of East Wenatchee and is awaiting final approval from the Douglas County Hearing Examiner.

The Rock Island Apartments is located at 460 Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee on 6.86 acres of land about 600 feet from the Columbia River. The land, made up of three parcels, was purchased in December 2022 for $1.3 million by Rock Island LLC.

Draft plan rock island apartments

The Rock Island Apartments includes the construction of a 272-unit apartment complex with a total nine, apartment buildings, four-stories tall, a mixture of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. The project also includes an outdoor pool, spa, picnic areas, trail system, bocce court, dog park and community gardens


